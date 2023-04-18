Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 1,451,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,804.0 days.
Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banca Mediolanum (BNMDF)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.