Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 1,451,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,804.0 days.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

