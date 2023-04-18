Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,051,800 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 6,903,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,613.1 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

