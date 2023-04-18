Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.2511 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91.

Banco Santander-Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Up 0.7 %

BSAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 768,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,856. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $527.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSAC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

Featured Stories

