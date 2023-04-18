Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Bank of China has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

