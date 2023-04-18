Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.43 and last traded at $48.69. Approximately 177,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 457,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.