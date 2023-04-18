Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

