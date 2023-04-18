Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Loews worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $26,333,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of L stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.