Bank of Montreal Can Buys 112,099 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

