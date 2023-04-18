Bank of Montreal Can Buys 472,948 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,948 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $210,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

