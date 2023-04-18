Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.22% of BlackRock worth $239,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $698.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

