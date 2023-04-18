Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.70 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 76,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $482.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.73. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,705 shares of company stock valued at $44,122,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

