Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 13,398 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.25% of i3 Verticals worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

