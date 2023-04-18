Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,674 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

MCHI stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

