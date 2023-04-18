Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,094 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

MSGS opened at $194.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $200.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

