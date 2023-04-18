BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares during the period.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

