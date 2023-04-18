Barbara Richmond Purchases 4,010 Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Stock

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.40 ($24,513.55).

Redrow Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON RDW traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.32). 791,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 484.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 469.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Redrow plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.30).

Get Redrow alerts:

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 5,818.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Redrow

RDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.73) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($6.99) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.55) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.04) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 644 ($7.97) to GBX 650 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 553.56 ($6.85).

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.