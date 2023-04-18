BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80.
BDO Unibank Increases Dividend
About BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
