BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in March

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

About BDO Unibank

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $4.4543 per share. This represents a yield of 18.29%. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also

