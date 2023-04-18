Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance
Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $272.17.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.
About Becton, Dickinson and
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.