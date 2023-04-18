Bender Robert & Associates Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.48.

NOW traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.13. The stock had a trading volume of 211,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,777. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average of $416.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $522.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

