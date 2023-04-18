Beta Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.64 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $76.04 million and $22.64 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,272,727 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

