Bfsg LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $610,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

