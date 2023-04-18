Bfsg LLC Makes New $764,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,395 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the third quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

