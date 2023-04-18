Bfsg LLC Sells 2,685 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $243.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

