Bfsg LLC Sells 330 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.9 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

