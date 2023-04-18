BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.78 million, a PE ratio of 162.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

