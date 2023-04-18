BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.86 ($2.39).
