BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTA. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 192.86 ($2.39).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

