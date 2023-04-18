Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Shares Gap Up to $87.23

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.23, but opened at $90.50. Blackstone shares last traded at $91.62, with a volume of 1,924,360 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,691,616 shares worth $1,736,488,467. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

