Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 367.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,033,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,293 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $8,365,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $7,770,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,979,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 821,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 283,165 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCSA remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

