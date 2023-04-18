BNB (BNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $53.33 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $53.33 billion and $739.18 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $342.16 or 0.01127341 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,218 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,459.61976343. The last known price of BNB is 342.55669841 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1265 active market(s) with $784,458,776.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
