BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DMB opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $14.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 31.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on April 26,2013 and is headquartered in New York,NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.