BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.0 days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.28 and a 52 week high of C$8.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
