BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Short Interest Update

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 868.0 days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BCVVF opened at C$7.48 on Tuesday. BOC Aviation has a 52 week low of C$6.28 and a 52 week high of C$8.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.54.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Ltd. engages in the provision of aircraft lease management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific; Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and Taiwan; Europe; and Middle East and Africa; and Americas. It also owns and manages aircrafts such as Airbus A320CEO, A320NEO, A330, Boeing 737NG, Boeing 777-300ER, and freighters.

