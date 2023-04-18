Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Bolloré Stock Performance
Shares of BOIVF stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.
Bolloré Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bolloré (BOIVF)
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.