Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Bolloré Stock Performance

Shares of BOIVF stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

