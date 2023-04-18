Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 749,800 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 609,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,699 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $202,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $289,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Booking stock opened at $2,676.05 on Tuesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,521.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,186.91. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

