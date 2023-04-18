Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.96

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 16543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Brambles Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Brambles Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

