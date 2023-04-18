Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Short Interest Up 22.7% in March

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Braze Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. Braze has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,402. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

