Breakwater Capital Group Invests $2.90 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.69. The stock had a trading volume of 98,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,857. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

