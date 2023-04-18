Breakwater Capital Group Purchases Shares of 2,025 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $319.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,321,066. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $347.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.05 and a 200-day moving average of $287.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

