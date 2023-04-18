Breakwater Capital Group Takes $501,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 53,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 69,391 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $119.19. 499,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.