Breakwater Capital Group Takes $892,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after buying an additional 507,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

LLY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $371.92. The company had a trading volume of 253,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.53 and a 200-day moving average of $347.47. The company has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

