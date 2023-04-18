Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $633.74 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.38.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.