Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.30% of Brookfield Renewable worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,164,000 after purchasing an additional 434,015 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 31,027 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 186,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,782. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

