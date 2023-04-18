Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 50,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 33,253 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

