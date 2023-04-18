California First Leasing Corp Grows Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California First Leasing Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up 0.6% of California First Leasing Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 366.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $227.31. 45,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $322.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.