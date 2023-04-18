Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile



Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.



