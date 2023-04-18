Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,430 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.93. 35,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,520. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

