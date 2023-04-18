Capital Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 236,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 347,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 230,278 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 7,397,259 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.