Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 416,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 948.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CADNF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CADNF stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

About Cascades

Cascades, Inc engages in the production of packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging segments. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

