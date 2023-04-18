Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

CASS opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $576.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

