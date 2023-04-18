Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 19.13%.
Cass Information Systems Trading Down 1.6 %
CASS opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $576.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.62. Cass Information Systems has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48.
Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cass Information Systems (CASS)
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
- Still 50% Upside To Go, Wall Street Is Getting Vaxcyte Right
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.