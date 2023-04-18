CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0893 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $71.96 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00020332 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.46 or 0.99927247 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08837802 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,480,243.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

