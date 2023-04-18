Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,000 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $29,496,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $19,614,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $17,513,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Celcuity by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 159,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,521. The company has a quick ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 25.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

